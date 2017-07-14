Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: November 12, 2017

Beyonce’s baby twins show up in leaked photos and Bey’s not happy

Comments
Beyonce is pregnant with twins during her performance at the 59th Annual Grammy music Awards on February 12, 2017, in Los Angeles, California.
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Beyonce is pregnant with twins during her performance at the 59th Annual Grammy music Awards on February 12, 2017, in Los Angeles, California.

By Zuri Davis, Rare.us

Not everyone is happy to see pictures of the Bey Beys on the internet.

>> Read more trending news

Beyoncé and Jay-Z announced the addition of two more children to their family in in February via a beautiful Instagram post. Since the announcement, the parents have kept their summer arrivals as secretive as their fans would allow.

Following rumors and speculations, Beyoncé shared an official picture of Rumi and Sir Carter on her Instagram.

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Over the weekend, pictures surfaced of the Knowles-Carter family on vacation in Miami with Rumi and Sir in full view.

Fans could hardly contain their excitement over the pictures of the babies.

#HotShot both twins #Rumi x #Sir spotted out 😍 with #TinaLawson x #Beyonce

A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked) on

#HotShot #Beyonce spotted with twin #SirCarter 😍

A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked) on

But eager onlookers found out that the family intended on keeping their privacy.

The Root reported, “[K]nowing how serious the Carters are about their social media presence, and especially their fierce protection of their children, the images are slowly, surely, being scrubbed as they go up,” referring to the fact that a number of pictures of the babies on Instagram have been deleted.

While many delighted in the pictures, others joked about the lengths to which the family might go to combat the leak.

Others supported respecting the family’s privacy (though getting a peak of the Bey Beys wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world).

﻿

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation