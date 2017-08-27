Beyonce announces pledge to help with Harvey relief in Houston

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images/Getty Images

Beyonce has pledged to help with hurricane Harvey relief efforts through her BeyGOOD foundation.

Superstar and Houston native Beyonce has announced her pledge to “help as many as we can” affected by the flooding and other damage from Hurricane Harvey.

Harvey has killed at least six people so far because of flooding, high winds and other effects since it made landfall along the Gulf Coast on Friday. Many others are missing.

In a statement to the Houston Chronicle on Monday, Beyonce announced she is working with her BeyGOOD foundation.

“My heart goes out to my hometown, Houston, and I remain in constant prayer for those affected and for the rescuers who have been so brave and determined to do so much to help,” she said.

“I am working closely with my team at BeyGOOD as well as my pastor (Rudy Rasmus at St. John’s in downtown Houston) to implement a plan to help as many as we can.”

Beyonce has routinely repped her hometown since the start of her career. In an Instagram photo shared Sunday, an image of the singer onstage with the Texas state flag included text that said, “Texas you are in my prayers.”

Beyonce’s mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, who is from Galveston, Texas, shared images of news coverage of the storm and directed followers to donate to Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner’s Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. Singers Michelle Williams, Kelly Rowland and LaTavia Roberson have also shared messages of prayer for Houston on social media.

Houston has, and always will be the city that changed my LIFE! Everyone please send out prayers for H-Town!