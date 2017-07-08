Sign in with your existing account
Beastie Boys mashup of ‘Sabotage’ uses ‘Sesame Street’ Muppets
Raymond Boyd/Getty Images
Big Bird.
By
Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
It’s not a mirage. Putting the Muppets into videos is not sabotage.
>> Read more trending news
Supercuts of the beloved “Sesame Street” Muppets are well-established on the internet, but a remake of the Beastie Boys’ 1994 song “Sabotage” featuring the characters is going viral,
Mashable reported.
YouTuber
isthishowyougoviral created the video, using old footage from the children’s television show.
The mashup is entertaining and revives two old favorites.
VIDEO
