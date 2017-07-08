Now Playing
Posted: July 08, 2017

Beastie Boys mashup of ‘Sabotage’ uses ‘Sesame Street’ Muppets

Big Bird.
Raymond Boyd/Getty Images
Big Bird.

By Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

It’s not a mirage. Putting the Muppets into videos is not sabotage.

Supercuts of the beloved “Sesame Street” Muppets are well-established on the internet, but a remake of the Beastie Boys’ 1994 song “Sabotage” featuring the characters is going viral, Mashable reported.

YouTuber isthishowyougoviral created the video, using old footage from the children’s television show. 

The mashup is entertaining and revives two old favorites.

