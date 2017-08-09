7 bands that Donald Trump should break up before Journey

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Journey

By Leslie Gray Streeter, Palm Beach Post

After waiting decades to get into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, will the members of Journey find themselves going their “Separate Ways” because of President Donald Trump?

Co-founder and guitarist Neal Schon took to Twitter to express his dismay at an unofficial visit by three band members to the White House. The visit occurred despite the band’s long-standing agreement to keep politics and religion separate from the group. Schon also hinted that there might be plans for those members to tour without him.

“Who’s Crying Now?” Journey fans are.

But there are seven other bands we’d rather see call it quits first:

