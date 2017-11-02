Phillip Faraone/Getty Images/Getty Images

Arnold Schwarzenegger says his affair while married to Maria Shriver was a "major screw up."

While opening up about his infamous affair and the status of his divorce from estranged wife Maria Shriver, Arnold Schwarzenegger admitted that he truly regrets his infidelity.

“I don’t need any time to reflect when I know it was a major, major screw-up,” he told Harvey Levin in a teaser for an episode of Harvey’s upcoming Fox News show, “OBJECTified.”

Despite filing for divorce over six years ago, the couple is technically still married, Schwarzenegger reportedly confirmed in the interview. The pair, who did not sign a prenuptial agreement, accumulated a $400 million fortune during their 25-year marriage. The divorce is apparently on hold while they decide how to split up their property and money. Sources close to Shriver insist Schwarzenegger is behind the holdup, but sources close to him say otherwise, according to TMZ.

“Arnold is not standing in the way of the divorce,” an insider connected to the “Terminator” star told the outlet. “He wants the divorce to become final in a way that is both sensitive to Maria and their kids.”

Shriver filed for divorce in 2011, two months after it was revealed that Schwarzenegger had fathered a child with Mildred Baena, the couple’s longtime housekeeper. At the time, she said in a statement, “This is a painful and heartbreaking time. As a mother, my concern is for the children. I ask for compassion, respect and privacy as my children and I try to rebuild our lives and heal.”

The former governor of California also released a statement at the time in which he took responsibility for his actions and said, “I understand and deserve the feelings of anger and disappointment among my friends and family. There are no excuses and I take full responsibility for the hurt I have caused. I have apologized to Maria, my children and my family. I am truly sorry.”

While Schwarzenegger shares four children with Shriver, he’s been putting in a lot of effort toward forming and maintaining a strong relationship with his son with Baena, Joseph Baena.

“He’s terrific and he totally understands the situation,” he told Howard Stern of the Joseph in June 2015. “So, it all has worked out … It’s a very tough situation for him. It’s a very tough situation for my kids. Very tough situation for my family. It was tough for everybody. But it has happened and now we have to figure it out, right?”