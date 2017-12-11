Scott Eisen/Getty Images for Comedy Central

The New Yorker has fired its Washington correspondent, Ryan Lizza, over what the magazine called “improper sexual conduct.”

New Yorker officials said in a statement that they recently learned of the “improper” conduct and made the decision to let Lizza go.

“We have reviewed the matter and, as a result, have severed ties with Lizza,” according to the magazine’s statement.

It’s unclear what the “improper sexual conduct” refers to, but Lizza issued a statement denying any improprieties.

“I am dismayed that The New Yorker has decided to characterize a respectful relationship with a woman I dated as somehow inappropriate. The New Yorker was unable to cite any company policy that was violated,” Lizza said.

Lizza, who has worked at the magazine for the past decade, apologized to his family and colleagues for any embarrassment, but said The New Yorker was wrong.

“This decision, which was made hastily and without a full investigation of the relevant facts, was a terrible mistake,” Lizza said.

The New Yorker hasn’t revealed any details of the complaint against Lizza and apparently has no plans to do so.

“Due to a request for privacy, we are not commenting further,” according to the magazine’s statement.

Lizza’s termination follows other recent high-profile firings over allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct, including former “Today” show anchor Matt Lauer, former CBS “This Morning” anchor Charlie Rose and New York Times reporter Glenn Thrush.