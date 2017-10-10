Getty Images for LACMA

Actresses Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie on Tuesday joined the growing list of women who claim Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein sexually harassed them.

Paltrow told The New York Times that she was 22 when Weinstein put his hands on her during a private meeting in his hotel suite, where he ignored work and instead suggested they get massages in his bedroom. Paltrow told the newspaper that she was “a kid” and “petrified” by the powerful movie producer. Paltrow’s then-boyfriend Brad Pitt confirmed to the Times through a representative that he once confronted Weinstein and told him to never touch Paltrow again.

In an email to The New York Times, Jolie offered a similar tale.

“I had a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein in my youth, and as a result, chose never to work with him again and warn others when they did,” Jolie wrote. “This behavior towards women in any field, any country is unacceptable.”

Other actresses, such as Ashley Judd, Rosanna Arquette, Asia Argento and Rose McGowan, are among the many women who have alleged that Weinstein acted inappropriately toward them.

A piece in the New Yorker details how several women have accused Weinstein of rape. Writer Ronan Farrow detailed how Weinstein’s alleged behavior became an “open secret” in Hollywood.

“For more than 20 years, Weinstein has … been trailed by rumors of sexual harassment and assault,” Farrow wrote. “This has been an open secret to many in Hollywood and beyond, but previous attempts by many publications, including The New Yorker, to investigate and publish the story over the years fell short of the demands of journalistic evidence.”

In the days following the report in the New York Times, Weinstein was fired by the board of directors at his production company. The once-powerful film producer has said he will seek counseling.