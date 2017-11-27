5 American women who married royalty

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Engaged

Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle during an official photocall to announce their engagement at The Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace on November 27, 2017 in London, England. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been a couple officially since November 2016 and are due to marry in Spring 2018. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

British royal family officials on Monday announced the engagement of Prince Harry of Wales and actress Meghan Markle, but she isn’t the first American to get the royal treatment.

The marriage, set to take place in spring, will be the first for Harry and the second for Markle.

Congratulations Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle on their engagement!

His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle this afternoon visited Kensington Palace’s Sunken Garden for a photocall to mark the happy news. pic.twitter.com/gEctA368ua — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 27, 2017

Here’s a look at five other Americans who married royalty: