Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: November 27, 2017

5 American women who married royalty

Comments
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Engaged

Related

View Larger
5 American women who married royalty
Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle during an official photocall to announce their engagement at The Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace on November 27, 2017 in London, England. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been a couple officially since November 2016 and are due to marry in Spring 2018. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Photos: Prince Harry through the years
Photos: Prince Harry through the years
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: Will wedding make American a princess?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: Will wedding make American a princess?
Prince Harry's engagement ring for Meghan Markle will honor Princess Diana, report says
Prince Harry's engagement ring for Meghan Markle will honor Princess Diana, report says
Prince William, Kate Middleton expect 3rd child in spring
Prince William, Kate Middleton expect 3rd child in spring
Meghan Markle supports Prince Harry at Invictus Games
Meghan Markle supports Prince Harry at Invictus Games

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

British royal family officials on Monday announced the engagement of Prince Harry of Wales and actress Meghan Markle, but she isn’t the first American to get the royal treatment.

>> Read more trending news

The marriage, set to take place in spring, will be the first for Harry and the second for Markle.

Here’s a look at five other Americans who married royalty:

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation