Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: November 21, 2017

‘America’s Next Top Model’ winner Eva Marcille pregnant with second child

Comments
Eva Marcille is pregnant with her second child.
John Sciulli/Getty Images for VH1/Viacom/Getty Images for VH1/Viacom
Eva Marcille is pregnant with her second child.

By Rodney Ho, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Eva Marcille, a former “America’s Next Top Model” winner, actress and friend of the housewives on the latest season of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” is pregnant with her second child, People magazine reported Tuesday.

﻿>> Read more trending news﻿

Marcille, who is also on the current cast of VH1’s “Scared Famous,” moved to Atlanta full-time not too long ago to be with her boyfriend, attorney and former Atlanta mayoral candidate Michael Sterling. This will be their first child together, a son.

She also has a three-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Marley Rae, with ex Kevin McCall, a rapper, songwriter, actor and record company executive. 

Marcille was announced as a recurring character on “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” but after three episodes, she has yet to appear. Kim Zolciak-Biermann, another recurring cast member, is set to show up this coming Sunday, based on the upcoming trailer.

The reality show airs Sundays at 9 p.m.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation