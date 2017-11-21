John Sciulli/Getty Images for VH1/Viacom/Getty Images for VH1/Viacom

Eva Marcille is pregnant with her second child.

By Rodney Ho, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Eva Marcille, a former “America’s Next Top Model” winner, actress and friend of the housewives on the latest season of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” is pregnant with her second child, People magazine reported Tuesday.

﻿>> Read more trending news﻿

Marcille, who is also on the current cast of VH1’s “Scared Famous,” moved to Atlanta full-time not too long ago to be with her boyfriend, attorney and former Atlanta mayoral candidate Michael Sterling. This will be their first child together, a son.

From Top Model to Mother of Two! Real Housewives of Atlanta's Eva Marcille Expecting Second Child https://t.co/ajIvKYw7sL — People (@people) November 21, 2017

She also has a three-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Marley Rae, with ex Kevin McCall, a rapper, songwriter, actor and record company executive.

Marcille was announced as a recurring character on “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” but after three episodes, she has yet to appear. Kim Zolciak-Biermann, another recurring cast member, is set to show up this coming Sunday, based on the upcoming trailer.

The reality show airs Sundays at 9 p.m.