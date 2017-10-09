Now Playing
Posted: October 09, 2017

Amanda Seales criticized in Jordans vs. passports debate

Comedian Amanda Seales ignited the latest Twitter debate about buying clothes over travel and passports.
Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Comedy Central/Getty Images for Comedy Central
Comedian Amanda Seales ignited the latest Twitter debate about buying clothes over travel and passports.

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

In a series of tweets Monday, actress Amanda Seales prompted the latest round of debates on Twitter about spending money on clothes -- like Jordan’s -- or travel and experiences, as in the case of buying a passport. 

Essence reported that Seales posted the tweets while flying to Paris.

Seales’ comments on the matter, which is routinely debated on Twitter, were considered shallow, even classist, by some.

According to tweets from sociologist Eve Ewing, Seales’ tweets ignored the history and impact of generational wealth in black communities.

“Jordans are not driving the wealth gap and passports ain't gon fix it,” Ewing tweeted, linking to a Washington Post article. The Post story, from Sept. 28, cites data from the Federal Reserve

According to reserve data, white families have nearly 10 times the net worth of black families and the wealth gap between the two continues to grow.

Ewing’s argument is that spending money on travel and passports instead of clothes and shoes will not eliminate the generational wealth gap.

Others, however, said that Seales was merely saying if a person can spend money on clothes, they can spend the same amount on travel and it’s a matter of priorities.

Seales says it’s about balance.

“Frivolity has its place but not in place of practicality. Lesson I hv (sic) learned. Feel free 2 take it or pass,” she tweeted.

