Amanda Seales criticized in Jordans vs. passports debate

Comedian Amanda Seales ignited the latest Twitter debate about buying clothes over travel and passports.

In a series of tweets Monday, actress Amanda Seales prompted the latest round of debates on Twitter about spending money on clothes -- like Jordan’s -- or travel and experiences, as in the case of buying a passport.

Essence reported that Seales posted the tweets while flying to Paris.

If you're buying Jordans and Nike Suits but you're sleeping on an air mattress, YOU'RE LOSING. — Amanda Seales 🇬🇩 (@amandaseales) October 9, 2017

If you're buying Jordans and Nike Suits but you don't have a PASSPORT, YOU'RE LOSING. — Amanda Seales 🇬🇩 (@amandaseales) October 9, 2017

If you're buying Jordans and Nike Suits but you DON'T HAVE A CREDIT CARD, YOU'RE LOSING. — Amanda Seales 🇬🇩 (@amandaseales) October 9, 2017

If you're buying Jordans and Nike Suits but you DON'T KNOW YOUR CREDIT SCORE, YOU'RE LOSING. — Amanda Seales 🇬🇩 (@amandaseales) October 9, 2017

If you're working a side hustle to support your dream hustle, YOU'RE WINNING. — Amanda Seales 🇬🇩 (@amandaseales) October 9, 2017

If you're broadening your mind, even just one book at a time, YOU'RE WINNING. — Amanda Seales 🇬🇩 (@amandaseales) October 9, 2017

Seales’ comments on the matter, which is routinely debated on Twitter, were considered shallow, even classist, by some.

I love amanda, but I hate when people dictate how poor people should be poor with no psychological analysis *or* analysis on economic or property access https://t.co/sdhqRKJvTH — Myles E. Johnson (@hausmuva) October 9, 2017

I read the whole thread. my reading comprehension is excellent. you’re shaming how people, usually poor, spend their money. I need to skip out on clothes/shoes I like to get a passport with no access to money to travel? just say you hate how some people do poverty and go. https://t.co/ssLvqK15PL — Myles E. Johnson (@hausmuva) October 9, 2017

Printed in there. When I received the citizenship of my new home country, not having to cling to a passport felt so liberating. — Николина (@S_Nikolina) October 9, 2017

According to tweets from sociologist Eve Ewing, Seales’ tweets ignored the history and impact of generational wealth in black communities.

“Jordans are not driving the wealth gap and passports ain't gon fix it,” Ewing tweeted, linking to a Washington Post article. The Post story, from Sept. 28, cites data from the Federal Reserve.

According to reserve data, white families have nearly 10 times the net worth of black families and the wealth gap between the two continues to grow.

Ewing’s argument is that spending money on travel and passports instead of clothes and shoes will not eliminate the generational wealth gap.

The funny thing is that the whole "jordans are the enemy" trope is such a poor [non]analysis of how wealth inequality actually works



but it's Monday, I have work to do — wikipedia brown (@eveewing) October 9, 2017

Others, however, said that Seales was merely saying if a person can spend money on clothes, they can spend the same amount on travel and it’s a matter of priorities.

life experiences > material things. I don't understand why some don't get this — D'artanian de Adonis (@Wood_EL_Cuerpo) October 9, 2017

These folks act as if @amandaseales is saying purchase a passport and book a flight in a day, it's called a budget, a plan, priorities😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Nova Luxurious (@Cors1985) October 9, 2017

The original conversation from Amanda was not about poor ppl struggling to get by. It was targeting ppl who prioritize material goods (cont) — Angel Rachel (@TheMissWare) October 9, 2017

I see nothing wrong w/ you suggesting ppl elevate their state of living by exploring the world around them & having priorities in check🤷🏾‍♀️ — Bodhisattva✨ (@AurielMargarita) October 9, 2017

Seales says it’s about balance.

“Frivolity has its place but not in place of practicality. Lesson I hv (sic) learned. Feel free 2 take it or pass,” she tweeted.