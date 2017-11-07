Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo expecting another baby girl

Singer Adam Levine (L) and model Behati Prinsloo are expecting a second daughter. Prinsloo is seven months pregnant.
By
Nicole Moschella, Rare.us
LOS ANGELES
—
It will be another girl for “The Voice” coach Adam Levine and his wife, model Behati Prinsloo.
Levine stopped by “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Tuesday and dished about Prinsloo’s pregnancy. The Maroon 5 lead singer gushed about his model wife, calling her a “champion” and saying that it’s hard to tell that she is seven months along.
“I want a lot. I thrive in chaos,” Levine said. “We love it and (Behati) was an only child. She wants, like, 100 babies, but I don’t know if I can do that,” Levine and Prinsloo welcomed daughter Dusty Rose on Sept. 21, 2016. Almost immediately after bringing their first child into the world, the couple gushed about the possibility of adding more babies to their brood.
“Family and close friends come over to see Dusty. Behati loves being a mom and can’t wait to eventually expand the family more,” a source told E! News in September 2016.
