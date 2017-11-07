Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo expecting another baby girl

Jason Merritt/Getty Images/Getty Images

Singer Adam Levine (L) and model Behati Prinsloo are expecting a second daughter. Prinsloo is seven months pregnant.

By Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

It will be another girl for “The Voice” coach Adam Levine and his wife, model Behati Prinsloo.

Levine stopped by “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Tuesday and dished about Prinsloo’s pregnancy. The Maroon 5 lead singer gushed about his model wife, calling her a “champion” and saying that it’s hard to tell that she is seven months along.

>> Read more trending news

“No! She does not look like she is,” DeGeneres agreed as photos of a bikini-clad Prinsloo appeared. “Look at that. Seven months pregnant. That’s what I look like now.”

Levine gushed about his daughter, Dusty Rose -- whom DeGeneres said she named -- saying that the little one is so calm despite her parents being “maniacs.”

The pressure is on for DeGeneres, as Levine said he now expects her to come up with a name for his next child.

“Do you know if it’s a boy or a girl?” DeGeneres asked.

“It’s a girl. We are having another girl,” Levine confirmed as the audience cheered.

Related: Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo expecting baby No. 2

As for the name, Levine said, “We’re already working on it. It’s going. It’s happening.”

“It would be really great!” DeGeneres said.

Levine said that he and Prinsloo have big plans to expand their family over the years.

“I want a lot. I thrive in chaos,” Levine said. “We love it and (Behati) was an only child. She wants, like, 100 babies, but I don’t know if I can do that,” Levine and Prinsloo welcomed daughter Dusty Rose on Sept. 21, 2016. Almost immediately after bringing their first child into the world, the couple gushed about the possibility of adding more babies to their brood.

“Family and close friends come over to see Dusty. Behati loves being a mom and can’t wait to eventually expand the family more,” a source told E! News in September 2016.

On Sept. 13, the couple announced they are expecting baby No. 2. Prinsloo shared a bikini selfie on Instagram with her full bump on display.

“ROUND 2…” she captioned the shot.

The couple tied the knot in a 2014 San Jose del Cabo, Mexico, ceremony.