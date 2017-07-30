Now Playing
Posted: July 30, 2017

Actress Kate Beckinsale’s stalker arrested again at Florida Comic Con

Actress Kate Beckinsale is pictured here arriving at the 2017 Independent Spirit Awards on February 25, 2017 in Santa Monica, California. 
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Actress Kate Beckinsale is pictured here arriving at the 2017 Independent Spirit Awards on February 25, 2017 in Santa Monica, California. 

By PalmBeachPost.com

TAMPA, Fla. —

Florida authorities arrested a 45-year-old Iowa man with a history of stalking English actress Kate Beckinsale Saturday in Tampa. 

Terry Lee Repp was taken into custody at the Tampa Bay Convention Center on stalking charges.

Beckinsale was a featured speaker at the Tampa Bay Comic Con when police recognized Repp and arrested him.

In 2016, Repp met Beckinsale at an event in Salt Lake City, Utah and threatened violence. He was also arrested for harassment and trespassing in Houston, Texas, the same year, WFTS reported.

Beckinsale is probably best known for her starring role in the popular “Underworld” film series.  

Read more here.

