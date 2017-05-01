Actor Val Kilmer opens up about rumored cancer diagnosis

Andy Kropa/Getty Images/Getty Images

Val Kilmer revealed he has been recovering from a cancer diagnosis.

People reported that Kilmer did a Reddit Ask Me Anything, or AMA, this week, where he opened up about his cancer diagnosis for the first time since rumors of his health started swirling.

Earlier this year, Michael Douglas revealed that Kilmer had been diagnosed with oral cancer during a Q&A, and it set the rumor mill on fire.

“Things don’t look too good for him,” Douglas said at the time. “My prayers are with him. That’s why you haven’t heard too much from Val lately.”

Kilmer immediately refuted the rumors on Facebook and said he had not spoken to Douglas in two years.

“I love Michael Douglas but he is misinformed,” Kilmer wrote. “The last time I spoke to him was almost two years ago, when I asked him for a referral for a specialist to get a diagnosis for a lump in my throat, which prevented me from continuing a tour of my play CITIZEN TWAIN. I ended up using a team at UCLA and have no cancer whatsoever.”

This week, Kilmer said on Reddit he has had “a healing of cancer.”

“A while ago, Michael Douglas claimed you had terminal cancer,” one fan asked. “What was the story behind that?”

“He was probably trying to help me ‘cause press probably asked where I was these days, and I did have a healing of cancer, but my tongue is still swollen, although healing all the time,” Kilmer responded. “Because I don’t sound my normal self yet, people think I may still be under the weather.”

Kilmer also faced rumors of health issues in 2015 after it was rumored he had a tumor and was later spotted with a tracheotomy tube around his neck, something he allegedly later hid with scarves.