Posted: November 30, 2017

Actor Jim Nabors dies at 87

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MAY 25: Jim Nabors attends the 2014 Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motorspeedway on May 25, 2014 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
Michael Hickey/Getty Images
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MAY 25: Jim Nabors attends the 2014 Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motorspeedway on May 25, 2014 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Actor Jim Nabors, best known for his role as Gomer Pyle on "The Andy Griffith Show," has died, according to reports. He was 87.

TV producer Phil Arnone confirmed the death to WBRC on Thursday.

