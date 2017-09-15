Sign in with your existing account
Posted: September 15, 2017
Actor Harry Dean Stanton dead at 91, agent says
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Harry Dean Stanton in 2014. The actor died at age 91 in Los Angeles.
By
Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
LOS ANGELES
—
Harry Dean Stanton, a character actor known for his roles in “Godfather II,” “Alien,” “Pretty In Pink” and others, has died. His agent, John S. Kelly, confirmed the news to The Associated Press.
>> Read more trending news
Stanton died at age 91 Friday at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, according to TMZ.
Variety reported that the actor died of natural causes. His latest film, “Lucky,” is set for release on Sept. 29.
Former co-stars and others have begun expressing condolences on Twitter.
