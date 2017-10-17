Actor Gerard Butler rushed to the hospital after motorcycle accident

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Actor Gerard Butler attends GQ Men Of The Year Awards at Musee d'Orsay on November 23, 2016 in Paris, France.

Actor Gerard Butler is recovering from injuries he received in a recent motorcycle accident in Los Angeles.

Butler, 47, crashed his bike after he was run off the road by a car, he told Entertainment Tonight Monday.

“I was going along the road doing my thing and this lady decided to go from parked on the other side of the road to an illegal U-Turn and went right in front of me,” Butler told ET.

“I smacked the car, went flying through the air and did a somersault and landed and it hurt a bit.”

The Scottish heart-throb said was taken to an area hospital after the accident, and described his injuries as “painful.”

“I have five fractures in my right foot alone [and] a bunch of stupid stuff, a torn meniscus, but I’ll be fine,” he said on ET.

His upcoming film “Geostorm” premieres next week and despite the minor injuries, Butler said he’ll be able to promote the film as planned.

Butler is no stranger to risky stunts.

In 2011 he was rescued after he was pulled underwater while surfing in his film “Of Men and Mavericks.” According to People, he was taken to a hospital, but not seriously injured.

He recently told Seth Meyers on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” that he actually enjoys the risky behavior and once had the “worst” allergic reaction from injecting himself with bee venom.

“I don’t know what I was thinking,” he said. After feeling fine following the initial injection, he got another one. “Basically 23 bee stings,” he said.

Butler also noted that he could have died from the allergic reaction.