Actor Corey Feldman details Hollywood pedophilia ring to LAPD

By Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Actor Corey Feldman has reportedly named names in an interview with the Los Angeles Police Department on a pedophilia ring operating in Hollywood.

Feldman, 46, has repeatedly said that he and friend and fellow actor Corey Haim, who died from pneumonia in 2010, were molested by producers and other movie staffers when they were child actors in the 1980s. Feldman has never named his attackers, although last week on the “Dr. Oz” show he did accuse actor and former co-star Jon Grissom of abuse. He also said he was abused by manager Marty Weiss.

Now Feldman has finally gone to the police with his accusations, according to a report by the New York Daily News. The newspaper reported that Feldman said he had “completed a formal sit down interview” with the LAPD and turned over all the information he had on the ring, although police have not confirmed this.

Feldman had recently announced a $10 million fundraising campaign for money to make a movie about Hollywood pedophiles. He has raised $200,000 so far.