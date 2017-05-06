Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady headline Derby gala event

Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers attended the 29th Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala on Friday night.

By Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was among more than 40 big-name celebrities who attended Friday night’s Kentucky Derby party.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback joined star-studded cast that included fellow signal-caller Tom Brady, along with Jeff Bridges, Harry Connick Jr., Kid Rock, Tracy Morgan, Sammy Hagar, Katie Couric and Larry David. The 29th annual charity event was held at the prestigious Barnstable Brown Derby Eve Gala in Louisville, the Green Bay Post-Gazette reported.

The party was hosted by Patricia Barnstable-Brown and her twin sister, Priscilla Barnstable, at Barnstable-Brown’s mansion. She told the Louisville Courier-Journal last week that Rodgers would be bringing friends.

“Aaron Rodgers just called me to ask if he could bring 14 of his teammates," Barnstable-Brown said. "I don't know where we'll put them all, but we'll make room."

In addition to Brady, New England Patriots players who attended included Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola.

Guests arrived and walked a red carpet as media members conducted interviews and fans snapped photographs and took videos with their smartphones.