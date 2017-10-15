Aaron Carter back in rehab, just a week after leaving

Rich Fury/Rich Fury/Invision/AP

Aaron Carter arrives at the LA Premiere of "Saints & Strangers" at the Saban Theater on Monday, Nov. 9, 2015, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

By Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

Aaron Carter has checked back into rehab one week after he left his treatment facility.

Carter’s rep confirmed that the singer left the treatment earlier this month to attend to “legal and personal matters” that “required his immediate and in-person attention,” the People.

“Aaron has taken care of the legal and financial matters that required his attention and returned to the wellness facility to complete his program,” Carter’s spokesperson, Steve Honig told the publication on Saturday.

Carter initially decided to enter rehab after police were called to his home to do a welfare check after a neighbor claimed his “words were slurred and did not make sense.”

In a Sept. 6 report, a caller said that Carter was “not in a safe mental state” and was threatening suicide. The caller reportedly believed that Carter was “engaging in drug activity,” including Xanax, Klonopin and “dusters” (huffing compressed computer duster spray).

When he initially entered rehab, Carter tweeted a message to fans about change.

“Only I can change my life. No one can do it for me,” he wrote on Sept. 22.