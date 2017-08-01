Casey Affleck's wife files for divorce in Los Angeles

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2013 file photo, actor Casey Affleck and his wife Summer Phoenix appear at the 2013 AFI Fest premiere of "Out of the Furnace" in Los Angeles. Court records in Los Angeles show that Summer Phoenix filed for divorce on Monday, July 31, 2017, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the end of their more than 10 year marriage. (Photo by Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

Actor Casey Affleck's wife has filed for divorce more than a year after the couple announced their separation.

Summer Phoenix filed the petition in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday citing "irreconcilable differences."

The 41-year-old Oscar-winning actor and Phoenix were married in June 2006 and the filing states they separated in November 2015. They announced their breakup in March 2016.

The couple has two sons, ages 13 and 9. Phoenix has requested joint legal and physical custody of their two sons.

Affleck won best actor at February's Academy Awards. During the awards season, a 2010 civil sexual harassment lawsuit against Affleck resurfaced. He told The Associated Press in July the media scrutiny hurt his family.

Representatives for Affleck did not immediately return an email request for comment.