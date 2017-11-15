Carrie Underwood goes into surgery after breaking wrist 

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images/Getty Images

Carrie Underwood is recovering from surgery after breaking her wrist in a fall.

By Tricia Despres, RareCountry.com

Ever since Carrie Underwood’s fall on the steps outside her Nashville area home on Nov. 10, fans have been eager to receive further updates on how the country star is feeling.

On Nov. 15, they got some answers.

In a tweet, Underwood filled in her fans on what has been happening since she took her nasty tumble. And it’s becoming increasingly evident that this was no small injury.

“I just wanted (to) let everyone know that I’m doing great,” she wrote in the Wednesday tweet. “Had surgery on my wrist yesterday an all went well … even though I’ll be setting off airport metal detectors from now on. I’m so thankful for the doctors, nurses, family and friends who’ve been taking such great care of me.”

I just wanted let everyone know that I’m doing great. Had surgery on my wrist yesterday & all went well...even though I’ll be setting off airport metal detectors from now on...I’m so thankful for the doctors, nurses, family & friends who’ve been taking such great care of me. — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) November 15, 2017

Underwood is fresh off of hosting the 51st Annual CMA Awards last week with Brad Paisley. She’s nominated for multiple awards at the second annual Rare Country Awards.

