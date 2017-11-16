Now Playing
Posted: November 16, 2017

Carpenters returns with vinyl remasters of hit albums

In this Nov. 13, 2017 photo released by Sujata Murthy, Richard Carpenter of the singing duo The Carpenters, poses in the record library of his home in Los Angeles. Twelve of the best-selling duo’s albums have been remastered and pressed on high-quality vinyl. “Carpenters: The Vinyl Collection,” which includes their hits “We’ve Only Just Begun” and “Top of the World,” will be released on Friday. (Sujata Murthy via AP)
AP Entertainment Writer

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. —

Fans of the Carpenters are about to have a dozen reasons to be on top of the world.

Twelve of the best-selling duo's albums have been remastered and pressed on high-quality vinyl. "Carpenters — The Vinyl Collection," which includes their hits "We've Only Just Begun" and "Top of the World," will be released on Friday.

Richard Carpenter says the new releases lack the pops and other noises of records from yesteryear.

The remastering process required him to go back and listen to the music he and his sister Karen created decades ago. Karen Carpenter died from complications of anorexia nervosa in 1983.

He tells The Associated Press the process has reminded him "just how marvelously talented" his sister was.

