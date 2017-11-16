Carpenters returns with vinyl remasters of hit albums

In this Nov. 13, 2017 photo released by Sujata Murthy, Richard Carpenter of the singing duo The Carpenters, poses in the record library of his home in Los Angeles. Twelve of the best-selling duo’s albums have been remastered and pressed on high-quality vinyl. “Carpenters: The Vinyl Collection,” which includes their hits “We’ve Only Just Begun” and “Top of the World,” will be released on Friday. (Sujata Murthy via AP)

