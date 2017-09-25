Cardi B makes history as ‘Bodak Yellow’ reaches No. 1 on Hot 100 chart

Rob Kim/Getty Images/Getty Images

Cardi B has gone No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with "Bodak Yellow."

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Rapper Cardi B, formerly of “Love & Hip Hop” fame, has made history Monday with her single “Bodak Yellow.”

The musician’s hit has made her the first female rapper in nearly 19 years to have the No. 1 record on the Billboard Hot 100 chart without any guest features. The song has dethroned Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do,” Rolling Stone reported.

Billboard reported that the song rose from No. 2 to No. 1 on the chart dated Oct. 7.

Cardi’s record is the first since Lauryn Hill’s “Doo Wop (That Thing)” debuted at the top of the November 1998 chart.

The publication reported that Cardi is the fifth female rapper overall to top the chart. Others include Lil Kim, who went No. 1 on “Lady Marmalade” with Christina Aguilera, Mya and Pink in 2001; Shawanna in 2003 with her feature on Ludacris’ song “Stand Up”, and Iggy Azalea’s 2014 No. 1 with “Fancy,” featuring Charli XCX.

“I just want to say thank you everybody. Thank you for making this happen,” the rapper said in an Instagram video. “Thank you guys so much for everything!”

Cardi also thanked other artists who have supported her.

Despite rumors of a feud between the two, fellow female MC Nicki Minaj congratulated Cardi on Twitter.

“Congratulations to a fellow NEW YAWKA on a RECORD BREAKING achievement. Bardi, this is the only thing that matters!!! Enjoy it,” she tweeted.

Congratulations to a fellow NEW YAWKA on a RECORD BREAKING achievement. Bardi, this is the only thing that matters!!! Enjoy it💕💞🎀 @iamcardib — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) September 25, 2017

Thank you!! This means sooo much coming from you!! ❤️ https://t.co/vPGwFiBAiQ — iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 25, 2017

Lil Kim and Missy Ellitot were among other rappers to send their congrats to Cardi: