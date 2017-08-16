Calvin Harris to perform at Rihanna's Diamond Ball charity

FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2017, file photo, Rihanna arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Calvin Harris, who wrote and produced Rihanna’s hit “We Found Love,” is set to perform at the singer’s charity event on Sept. 14, 2017. Rihanna said Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, that the Scottish DJ-producer will join fellow performer Kendrick Lamar and host Dave Chappelle for her third Diamond Ball. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

AP Music Writer

The writer and producer of Rihanna's hit "We Found Love" is set to perform at her charity event in New York next month.

Rihanna said Wednesday that Scottish DJ-producer Calvin Harris will join fellow performer Kendrick Lamar and host Dave Chappelle on Sept. 14 for her third Diamond Ball.

Her organization, The Clara Lionel Foundation, is holding the event at Cipriani Wall Street.

Rihanna and Harris' "We Found Love" won them a Grammy Award in 2013. The performers also collaborated on last year's hit "This Is What You Came For."

Harris' other dance-flavored hits include "Summer" and "Sweet Nothing."

Rihanna founded The Clara Lionel Foundation in 2012 in honor of her grandparents Clara and Lionel Braithwaite. The foundation promotes education and arts globally.

Online:

http://claralionelfoundation.org/