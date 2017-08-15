Now Playing
Posted: August 15, 2017

Cafe under investigation in death of ESPN broadcaster's wife

FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2017, file photo, Chris Berman attends ESPN: The Party 2017, in Houston. Connecticut officials are investigating a restaurant where authorities say the wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman had lunch before she died in a car crash. A state Department of Consumer Protection spokeswoman said Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, that the state Liquor Control Commission’s investigation into the Good News Cafe in Woodbury, Conn., opened after the agency received information regarding the serving of alcohol to 67-year-old Katherine Berman. The Cheshire woman was killed May 9. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press

WOODBURY, Conn. —

Connecticut officials are investigating a restaurant where authorities say the wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman had lunch before she died in a car crash.

A state Department of Consumer Protection spokeswoman said Tuesday that the state Liquor Control Commission's investigation into the Good News Cafe in Woodbury opened after the agency received information regarding the serving of alcohol to 67-year-old Katherine Berman.

The Cheshire woman was killed May 9 when her vehicle hit the rear of a driver's SUV and both veered off the road in Woodbury. The other driver, 87-year-old Edward Bertulis, was also killed.

Officials say Berman died from blunt force trauma and drowning. The death was ruled an accident.

The restaurant hasn't responded to a request for comment.

