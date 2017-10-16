Bychkov becomes new chief director of Czech Philharmonic

Semyon Bychkov meets with media after being appointed The Czech Philharmonic new chief conductor and music director at the Rudolfinum concert hall in Prague, Czech Republic, Monday, Oct. 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Related View Larger Semyon Bychkov meets with media after being appointed The Czech Philharmonic new chief conductor and music director at the Rudolfinum concert hall in Prague, Czech Republic, Monday, Oct. 16, 2017. View Larger Semyon Bychkov meets with media after being appointed The Czech Philharmonic new chief conductor and music director at the Rudolfinum concert hall in Prague, Czech Republic, Monday, Oct. 16, 2017. View Larger Semyon Bychkov meets with media after being appointed The Czech Philharmonic new chief conductor and music director at the Rudolfinum concert hall in Prague, Czech Republic, Monday, Oct. 16, 2017.

The Associated Press