Bush daughters welcome Obama's as 'former First Children'

FILE - In this May 31, 2012, file photos, former President George W. Bush's daughters Jenna and Barbara have their photo taken in the East Room at the White House in Washington prior to the unveiling of President Bush's official portrait. The Bush twins penned a letter of advice to President Barack Obama's daughters that was published online by Time on Jan. 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)

The Associated Press

Former President George W. Bush's daughters, Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush, have penned a letter of advice to President Barack Obama's daughters days before the Obama family officially moves out of the White House.

In the letter published online by Time on Thursday, the Bush twins, now 35, tell 18-year-old Malia Obama and 15-year-old Sasha that as "former First Children," they'll be taking a position they "didn't seek and one with no guidelines."

The Bushes advise the Obamas to draw on their many experiences during their time in the White House and use them to "help guide you in making positive change."

The Bush twins also poked a bit of fun at themselves in the note by telling the Obamas to enjoy college, adding "as most of the world knows, we did."