Bruno Mars' Grammy scholarship expands to include more kids

FILE - In this Sunday, June 25, 2017, file photo, Bruno Mars performs "Perm" at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Mars is extending his support of a scholarship to Grammy Camp. The five-time Grammy winner had started a scholarship to pay for the costs of one student from his native Hawaii in 2014, but now kids nationwide are eligible and he will fund the scholarship for five more years. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press