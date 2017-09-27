Now Playing
Posted: September 27, 2017

Bruno Mars' Grammy scholarship expands to include more kids

FILE - In this Sunday, June 25, 2017, file photo, Bruno Mars performs
FILE - In this Sunday, June 25, 2017, file photo, Bruno Mars performs "Perm" at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Mars is extending his support of a scholarship to Grammy Camp. The five-time Grammy winner had started a scholarship to pay for the costs of one student from his native Hawaii in 2014, but now kids nationwide are eligible and he will fund the scholarship for five more years. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

Bruno Mars is expanding his support of a Grammy scholarship for high school students.

The five-time Grammy winner had lent financial support for a student from his native Hawaii to attend the Grammy Museum's Grammy Camp since 2014 to honor his late mother. Now a student nationwide will be eligible, and Mars will cover the student's tuition, housing and transportation. Mars will fund a student a year for five years.

Grammy Camp allows students to learn about the industry from professionals and has sessions in Los Angeles and Nashville, Tennessee.

The "24K Magic" singer — who is also a producer, songwriter and plays multiple instruments — expressed his gratitude to Grammy Camp. In a statement Wednesday he called it a "privilege" to be able to help students reach their musical dreams.

Mars' other hits include "That's What I Like" and "Uptown Funk." He's currently on a world tour.

___

Online:

http://www.grammymuseum.org

