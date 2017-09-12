Now Playing
Posted: September 12, 2017

Bruno Mars' first TV special to air Nov. 29 on CBS

This image released by CBS shows Bruno Mars, center, during the taping a TV special on top of the Apollo Theater marquee in New York. Atlantic Records and CBS announced Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, that “BRUNO MARS: 24K MAGIC LIVE AT THE APOLLO” will air Nov. 29 on CBS. (CBS via AP)
This image released by CBS shows Bruno Mars, center, during the taping a TV special on top of the Apollo Theater marquee in New York. Atlantic Records and CBS announced Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, that "BRUNO MARS: 24K MAGIC LIVE AT THE APOLLO" will air Nov. 29 on CBS. (CBS via AP)

AP Music Writer

NEW YORK —

Bruno Mars is getting his own TV special, a first for the Grammy-winning superstar.

Atlantic Records and CBS announced Tuesday that "BRUNO MARS: 24K MAGIC LIVE AT THE APOLLO" will air Nov. 29 on CBS. The special was taped at the Apollo Theater in New York's Harlem, and Mars performed on top of the venue's marquee.

Mars and his band also taped performances and interactions with New Yorkers throughout the city.

The last year has been a massive success for the singer, songwriter and producer. Mars' recent album, "24K Magic," reached double platinum status, while the single "That's What I Like" hit No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 and R&B/Hip-Hop songs charts, respectively. The album's first single and title track also reached No. 1 on the R&B charts.

Mars will executive produce the special.

