Bruno Mars donates $1 million to Flint water crisis relief efforts

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET/Getty Images for BET

Musician Bruno Mars announced he would donate $1 million to Flint, Michigan, to help with water crisis relief efforts.

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Bruno Mars made a generous offer at the end of his tour stop in The Palace of Auburn Hills in Michigan.

Billboard reported that Mars told fans that he was donating $1 million to “our brothers and sisters in Flint, Michigan” to help provide relief in the water crisis.

>> Read more trending news

After an eruption of cheers and applause, Mars said, “This is why we love what we do. We get a chance to go up on stage every night and perform ... and the fact that we can show up here and celebrate under one roof together, all this positive energy that's flowing. This is the world we want to live in.”

The Flint water crisis has affected the city since 2014, when the city switched drinking water sources from Detroit water to the Flint River. The water was not properly treated and corroding pipes leaked lead, causing elevated lead levels and contaminating the water that was exposed to thousands of people in the city.

>> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news

Variety reported that Live Nation, the promoter of Mars’ “24K Magic World Tour,” said money from ticket sales will go toward the Community Foundation of Greater Flint.

“With a grateful heart, the Community Foundation of Greater Flint is honored to accept this inspiring donation,” President and CEO Isaiah M. Oliver said in a statement, according to ABC News. “We know Bruno Mars’ $1 million gift will be transformative to the children and families of Flint. He understands the issues faced by Flint citizens, and we are touched by his concern and generosity.”

“I’m very thankful to the Michigan audience for joining me in supporting this cause. Ongoing challenges remain years later for Flint residents, and it's important that we don't forget our brothers and sisters affected by this disaster,” Mars said in a statement. “As people, especially as Americans, we need to stand together to make sure something like this never happens in any community ever again.”

Fan video of the announcement can be seen below.