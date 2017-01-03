Now Playing
Posted: January 03, 2017

Bruce Springsteen questions Trump's competence for office

FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2016, file photo Bruce Springsteen performs during a Hillary Clinton campaign event at Independence Mall in Philadelphia. During an interview on Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast released Monday, Jan. 2, 2016, Bruce Springsteen questioned whether President-elect Donald Trump “is simply competent enough to do this particular this particular job.”(AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
The Associated Press

RUMSON, N.J. —

"The Boss" is questioning whether President-elect Donald Trump is ready to take office.

During an interview on Marc Maron's "WTF" podcast released Monday, Bruce Springsteen said he questions whether Trump "is simply competent enough to do this particular job."

Springsteen is a high-profile Democrat and appeared with Hillary Clinton on the campaign trail. Springsteen says he understands how Trump got elected. He says the Republican played working class fears over a changing economy, increasing diversity and the Islamic State group.

He tells Maron that he has "felt disgust" over elections before, "but never, never the kind of fear that you feel now."

Springsteen says he plans to do his best to play a "very, very small part" in trying to ensure America maintains its ideals.

