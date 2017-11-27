Bruce Springsteen extends his Broadway concerts into June

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2017 file photo, musician Bruce Springsteen and his wife Patti Scialfa exit out the stage door after the "Springsteen On Broadway" opening night performance in New York. Springsteen said Monday, Nov. 27, that his one-man show will extend a second time to June 30. He had previously planned to end in February. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Related View Larger FILE - This Oct. 12, 2017 photo shows the marquee for 'Springsteen On Broadway' at the Walter Kerr Theatre in New York. Springsteen said Monday, Nov. 27, that his one-man show will extend a second time to June 30. He had previously planned to end in February.

AP Entertainment Writer