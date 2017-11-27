Now Playing
Posted: November 27, 2017

Bruce Springsteen extends his Broadway concerts into June

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2017 file photo, musician Bruce Springsteen and his wife Patti Scialfa exit out the stage door after the "Springsteen On Broadway" opening night performance in New York. Springsteen said Monday, Nov. 27, that his one-man show will extend a second time to June 30. He had previously planned to end in February. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK —

The Boss isn't leaving Broadway any time soon — he's extended his stay again, this time until summer.

Bruce Springsteen said Monday that his one-man show, "Springsteen on Broadway," will extend a second time to June 30. He had previously planned to end in February.

Springsteen performs 15 songs during the show and tells stories about growing up. Tickets for the show at the Walter Kerr Theatre have been reselling for more than $1,000.

Ticket demand is so high that Ticketmaster is using a system that requires people to apply for ticket purchases. Producers said there is no additional registration for this latest extension.

___

Online: http://brucespringsteen.net/broadway

___

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

