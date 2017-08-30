Bruce Springsteen extends his Broadway concerts into Feb.

FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2016 file photo, Bruce Springsteen performs at Stand Up For Heroes in New York. Springsteen said Tuesday on his website that he will extend his upcoming one-man show "Springsteen on Broadway" into early February, an extra 10 weeks of shows. His five-show-a-week stand at the Walter Kerr Theatre begins previews Oct. 3 ahead of an Oct. 12 opening at the intimate 960-seat venue. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP)

AP Entertainment Writer