Hurricane Harvey Relief

Posted: August 30, 2017

Bruce Springsteen extends his Broadway concerts into Feb.

FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2016 file photo, Bruce Springsteen performs at Stand Up For Heroes in New York. Springsteen said Tuesday on his website that he will extend his upcoming one-man show
FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2016 file photo, Bruce Springsteen performs at Stand Up For Heroes in New York. Springsteen said Tuesday on his website that he will extend his upcoming one-man show "Springsteen on Broadway" into early February, an extra 10 weeks of shows. His five-show-a-week stand at the Walter Kerr Theatre begins previews Oct. 3 ahead of an Oct. 12 opening at the intimate 960-seat venue. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP)

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK —

The Boss plans to stick around on Broadway — before he even gets started on Broadway.

Bruce Springsteen said Tuesday on his website that he'll extend his upcoming one-man show "Springsteen on Broadway" into early February, offering an extra 10 weeks of shows.

His five-show-a-week stand at the Walter Kerr Theatre begins previews Oct. 3 ahead of an Oct. 12 opening at the intimate 960-seat venue. It originally was to close Nov. 26, but now that has been pushed to Feb. 3.

Springsteen says he will be performing songs from his career, interspersed with readings from his best-selling memoir "Born to Run." Ticket demand is so high that Ticketmaster is using a system that requires people to apply for ticket purchases.

Online: http://brucespringsteen.net/broadway

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

