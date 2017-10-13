Brown: JFK Jr.'s college application now for sale was stolen

FILE - In this June 6, 1983 file photo, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, left, and her son John F. Kennedy Jr., wait to hear a speech by Sen. Edward Kennedy at Brown University in Providence, R.I. Brown University said Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, the college application of John F. Kennedy Jr. that is now up for auction was stolen, and it wants the documents back. The website MomentsInTime.com put an $85,000 price tag on a collection of documents, including Kennedy's application and letters from his mother discussing his time at Brown. (AP Photo/Peter Southwick, File)

FILE - In this Sept. 11, 1979 file photo, John Kennedy, right, son of President John F. Kennedy, talks to a friend during registration day activities at Brown University in Providence, R.I. Brown University said Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, that Kennedy's college application that is now up for auction was stolen, and it wants the document back. The website MomentsInTime.com put an $85,000 price tag on a collection of documents, including Kennedy's application and letters from his mother, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, discussing his time at Brown.

The Associated Press

Brown University is not happy that the college application of John F. Kennedy Jr. is up for sale online for $85,000, saying it was stolen and the school wants it back.

"We were surprised and concerned to see a student's confidential records not only being made public, but being auctioned for sale. Student records contain confidential information and are the property of the university," Brown spokesman Brian Clark said. "We are taking every step possible to recover the documents. Legal counsel has reached out to the auction site to make clear that these records were stolen from Brown and remain the property of the university."

The website MomentsInTime.com is selling a collection of documents related to Kennedy's time at Brown, including his application and letters from his mother, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, to a Brown staffer discussing her son's time at the school.

In comments to student newspaper The Brown Daily Herald , website operator Gary Zimet said he was told the documents came from a Brown administrator and were about to be thrown away when they were discovered.

"It would be nice if Brown ended up buying" the documents, Zimet told the newspaper.

Zimet told The Providence Journal that he heard from Brown and referred them to his lawyer. He said the item will be sold to anyone who meets his price.

Kennedy graduated from Brown in 1983. He died in a plane crash in 1999.

Clark said Friday that the school would not cede ownership of such documents unless a court order orders it to or a student directs it. He said they are investigating the circumstances of how and when the documents were taken.

"We are working to identify a specific timeline," Clark said. "Early indications are that the files were stolen years ago."