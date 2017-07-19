British royals meet Merkel, tour Berlin Holocaust memorial

Britain's Prince William chats with spectators during a visit to the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, July 19, 2017. Britain's Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, together with their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte are on a three-days-visit to Germany. (Gregor Fischer/dpa via AP)
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, waves besides Britain's Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, July 19, 2017. The British Royal couple and their children are on a three-day-visit to Germany.
Britain's Prince William, left and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, second right, have arrived with their children, Prince George, second left and Princess Charlotte, at Tegel airport in Berlin, Wednesday, July 19, 2017. They arrived for a three- days-visit to Germany. William and Kate are scheduled to visit Heidelberg and Hamburg as well as Berlin. They arrived in Germany after a visit to Poland.
Britain's Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge visit the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, July 19, 2017. The British Royal couple and their children are on a three-day-visit to Germany.
Britain's Prince William, left, and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge visit the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, July 19, 2017. The British Royal couple and their children are on a three-day-visit to Germany.
Britain's Princess Charlotte looks out of the window of a plane after it landed at Tegel airport in Berlin, Wednesday, July 19, 2017. Britain's Prince William, and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge have arrived with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte for a three- days-visit to Germany.
Britain's Prince William, center, his wife Kate , left, and their son Prince George, right, arrive at Tegel Airport in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, July 19, 2017 They arrived with their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte for a three- days-visit to Germany. William and Kate are scheduled to visit Heidelberg and Hamburg as well as Berlin. They arrived in Germany after a visit to Poland.
Britain's Prince William, left, and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge visit the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, July 19, 2017. The British Royal couple and their children are on a three-day-visit to Germany.
Britain's Prince William, his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge and their daughter Princess Charlotte arrive at the airport in Berlin, Wednesday, July 19, 2017. The British royal couple is on a three-day-visit in Germany.
Britain's Prince William and his son Prince George get off the plane at the airport in Berlin, Wednesday, July 19, 2017. The British royal couple is on a three-day-visit in Germany.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, talks to Britain's Prince William, left, and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, on the balcony of chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, July 19, 2017. The British Royal couple and their children are on a three-day-visit to Germany.
Britain's Prince William, center left, and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte at the airport in Berlin, Wednesday, July 19, 2017. The British royal couple is on a three-day-visit in Germany.
Uwe Neumaerker, right, director of the Foundation for the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, guides Britain's Prince William , center, and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, around the museum of the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, July 19, 2017.
Britain's Prince William, left, and his wife Britain's Kate the Duchess of Cambridge, meet holocaust survivor Leon Schwarzbaum at the Foundation Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, july 19, 2017.
Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, wave at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, July 19, 2017. The British Royal couple and their children are on a three-day-visit to Germany.
Britain's Prince William, right, talks to adolescents in the Bolle children's and youth centre in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday July 19, 2017.
Britain's Prince William. second right, and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, right, talk to adolescents in the Bolle children's and youth centre in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, July 19, 2017.
Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, arrive at the Bellevue palace in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, July 19, 2017. The British Royal couple and their children are on a three-day-visit to Germany.
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, right, and his wife Elke Buedenbender, left, welcome Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, at the Bellevue palace in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, July 19, 2017. The British Royal couple and their children are on a three-day-visit to Germany.
Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, smiles as she arrives with her husband Prince William at the Bellevue palace in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, July 19, 2017. The British Royal couple and their children are on a three-day-visit to Germany.
Britain's Prince William, left, nd his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, visit the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, July 19, 2017.
Britain's Prince William, left, and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, right, guide their son, Prince George, after the arrival at Tegel airport in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, July 19, 2017.
Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, visit the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, July 19, 2017.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met German Chancellor Angela Merkel, toured Berlin's Holocaust memorial and visited the city's signature landmark, the Brandenburg Gate, as they kicked off a three-day visit to Germany.
Prince William and his wife, Kate, held Prince George and Princess Charlotte by the hand as they disembarked Wednesday from their plane at the German capital's Tegel airport. They arrived from Poland, their first stop on a two-country European trip that comes as Britain negotiates its exit from the European Union.
The couple's first stop was the chancellery, where they had lunch with Merkel. Locals got a closer look at the royals as they visited the Brandenburg Gate, the symbol of post-war Germany's Cold War division and its subsequent reunification.
They moved on to the nearby memorial to the 6 million Jews killed in the Holocaust, a field of undulating concrete slabs. William and Kate were given a tour of the memorial's information center and met 96-year-old Holocaust survivor Leon Schwarzbaum, who showed them old family photos.
William and Kate are also scheduled to visit Heidelberg and Hamburg during their time in Germany.
In Poland on Tuesday, the royal couple visited the site of the Nazis' former Stutthof concentration camp.
Berlin memorial chief Uwe Neumaerker, who led the royals through the site in the German capital, was impressed that William, 35, made the two Holocaust site visits.
"He understands he is of a generation that must get to know this," Neumaerker said. "That is a signal."
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself