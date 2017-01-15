Now Playing
Posted: January 15, 2017

Britain's Prince Charles co-authors a book on climate change

This image made available by Penguin Books Ltd shows the cover of the book Climate Change which Prince Charles has co-authored together with an environmentalist and a Cambridge scientist. The Prince of Wales, long a critic of man-made climate change, wrote the book
This image made available by Penguin Books Ltd shows the cover of the book Climate Change which Prince Charles has co-authored together with an environmentalist and a Cambridge scientist. The Prince of Wales, long a critic of man-made climate change, wrote the book "Climate Change" with Tony Juniper, a former Friends of the Earth director, and Emily Shuckburgh, a Cambridge University climate scientist. The book launched Sunday Jan. 15, 2017, is part of Ladybird book series, which traditionally targeted children but has recently expanded to a broader audience. (Penguin Books Ltd via AP)

Britain's Prince Charles co-authors a book on climate change
This image made available by Penguin Books Ltd shows from left, Emily Shuckburgh, a Cambridge University climate scientist, Prince Charles, long a critic of man-made climate change, and Tony Juniper, a former Friends of the Earth director. Prince Charles has co-authored a book on climate change. The book called 'Climate Change' launched Sunday Jan. 15, 2017, and is part of Ladybird book series, which traditionally targeted children but has recently expanded to a broader audience. (Penguin Books Ltd via AP)

The Associated Press

LONDON —

Penguin Books says Prince Charles has co-authored a book on climate change together with an environmentalist and a Cambridge scientist.

The Prince of Wales, long a critic of man-made climate change, wrote the book "Climate Change" with Tony Juniper, a former Friends of the Earth director, and Emily Shuckburgh, a Cambridge University climate scientist.

The book launched Sunday is part of Ladybird book series, which traditionally targeted children but has recently expanded to a broader audience. It uses the original style of a picture book but offers adults "bite-sized understanding on a sometimes challenging subject."

Other books in the range include works on evolution and on quantum mechanics.

The work's front cover is a drawing of flooding in Uckfield, in southeast England, which occurred in October 2000.

