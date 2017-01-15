Britain's Prince Charles co-authors a book on climate change

This image made available by Penguin Books Ltd shows the cover of the book Climate Change which Prince Charles has co-authored together with an environmentalist and a Cambridge scientist. The Prince of Wales, long a critic of man-made climate change, wrote the book "Climate Change" with Tony Juniper, a former Friends of the Earth director, and Emily Shuckburgh, a Cambridge University climate scientist. The book launched Sunday Jan. 15, 2017, is part of Ladybird book series, which traditionally targeted children but has recently expanded to a broader audience. (Penguin Books Ltd via AP)

