Boyega on way to 'Star Wars' premiere, despite Atlanta snow

FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2017, file photo, actor John Boyega poses for photographers on arrival at the premiere of the film 'Detroit', in London. After tweeting that snow in Atlanta might keep him from making the “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” premiere in Los Angeles, Boyega is apparently on his way. Publicist Lindsay Galin tells The Associated Press that Boyega’s flight did take off Saturday morning, Dec. 9, 2017, and that he was “on schedule” to make Saturday night’s event. (Photo by Grant Pollard/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press