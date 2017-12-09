Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

CLOSINGS

Atlanta Metro Real-Time School and Business Closings

Posted: December 09, 2017

Boyega on way to 'Star Wars' premiere, despite Atlanta snow

Comments
FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2017, file photo, actor John Boyega poses for photographers on arrival at the premiere of the film 'Detroit', in London. After tweeting that snow in Atlanta might keep him from making the “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” premiere in Los Angeles, Boyega is apparently on his way. Publicist Lindsay Galin tells The Associated Press that Boyega’s flight did take off Saturday morning, Dec. 9, 2017, and that he was “on schedule” to make Saturday night’s event. (Photo by Grant Pollard/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2017, file photo, actor John Boyega poses for photographers on arrival at the premiere of the film 'Detroit', in London. After tweeting that snow in Atlanta might keep him from making the “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” premiere in Los Angeles, Boyega is apparently on his way. Publicist Lindsay Galin tells The Associated Press that Boyega’s flight did take off Saturday morning, Dec. 9, 2017, and that he was “on schedule” to make Saturday night’s event. (Photo by Grant Pollard/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

After tweeting that snow in Atlanta might keep him from making the "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" premiere in Los Angeles, actor John Boyega is apparently on his way.

Publicist Lindsay Galin tells The Associated Press that Boyega's flight did take off Saturday morning and that he was "on schedule" to make Saturday night's event. Early in the day, Boyega had tweeted from Atlanta: "Looks like no one's leaving!" and "I actually NEED a pilot." A snow storm led to hundreds of cancellations at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Boyega is reprising his role from the 2015 release "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." The British actor plays Finn, a former Stormtrooper who escapes the First Order to join the Resistance.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation