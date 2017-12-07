Now Playing
Posted: December 07, 2017

Boxer's lawsuit against 'Bleed For This' filmmakers tossed

FILE - This Nov. 2, 2016 file photo, former boxer Vinny Paz, subject of the film
FILE - This Nov. 2, 2016 file photo, former boxer Vinny Paz, subject of the film "Bleed for This," poses at the premiere of the film in Beverly Hills, Calif. Paz's lawsuit against the makers of the Hollywood movie about his life has been dismissed. The Providence Journal reports Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, that filings in state Superior Court show both Paz's claim and the defendant's counterclaim were dismissed with prejudice. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. —

Former boxer Vinny Paz's lawsuit against the makers of a Hollywood movie about his life has been dismissed.

The Rhode Island native had sued the producer and the director of the 2016 film "Bleed for This" this year, claiming they had forged his signature and owed him $175,000.

The Providence Journal reported Thursday that filings in state Superior Court show Paz's claim and the defendants' counterclaim were dismissed with prejudice.

The onetime lightweight and light middleweight boxing champion says he was promised $300,000 but was paid only $125,000.

Producer Chad Verdi and director Ben Younger said in their counterclaim Paz had agreed to reduce his fee when the film struggled to secure funding.

Paz tells the newspaper the "misunderstanding" has since been resolved.

___

Information from: The Providence Journal, http://www.providencejournal.com

