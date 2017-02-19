Box Office Top 20: 'Lego Batman,' 'Fifty Shades' stay on top

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Batman, voiced by Will Arnett, in a scene from "The LEGO Batman Movie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

The Associated Press

Holdovers "The Lego Batman Movie" and "Fifty Shades Darker" led the North American box office for a second week, while Matt Damon's "The Great Wall" — a hit in China, where it was made — struggled in its domestic debut.

Warner Bros.' "The Lego Batman Movie" was No.1 again, selling $42.7 million in tickets over the four-day holiday weekend, according to final figures Tuesday from comScore. Universal's "Fifty Shades Darker," which led overseas business, earned $22.7 million Friday through Monday.

But Universal's critically panned action epic "The Great Wall," the most expensive film ever made in China with a budget of $150 million, failed to make as much of an impact as it did on the other side of the world. After racking up $171 million in China earlier this year, the North American bow of director Zhang Yimou's film netted $21.5 million. New releases "Fist Fight," the Fox comedy starring Ice Cube and Charlie Day ($14.1 million), and Gore Verbinski's "A Cure for Wellness" ($5 million) also struggled.

The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian theaters Friday through Monday, followed by distribution studio, gross, number of theater locations, average receipts per location, total gross and number of weeks in release, as compiled Tuesday by comScore:

1. "The Lego Batman Movie," Warner Bros., $42,744,131, 4,088 locations, $10,456 average, $107,310,445, 2 weeks.

2. "Fifty Shades Darker," Universal, $22,683,970, 3,714 locations, $6,108 average, $91,380,425, 2 weeks.

3. "The Great Wall," Universal, $21,508,490, 3,325 locations, $6,469 average, $21,508,490, 1 week.

4. "John Wick: Chapter Two," Lionsgate, $18,981,463, 3,113 locations, $6,097 average, $61,173,546, 2 weeks.

5. "Fist Fight," Warner Bros., $14,121,149, 3,185 locations, $4,434 average, $14,121,149, 1 week.

6. "Hidden Figures," 20th Century Fox, $9,010,782, 2,217 locations, $4,064 average, $144,502,612, 9 weeks.

7. "Split," Universal, $8,488,990, 2,445 locations, $3,472 average, $125,054,520, 5 weeks.

8. "A Dog's Purpose," Universal, $7,472,185, 2,400 locations, $3,113 average, $52,587,695, 4 weeks.

9. "La La Land," Lionsgate, $5,640,915, 1,587 locations, $3,554 average, $134,644,981, 11 weeks.

10. "Lion," The Weinstein Company, $5,144,385, 1,542 locations, $3,336 average, $37,399,868, 13 weeks.

11. "A Cure For Wellness," 20th Century Fox, $5,004,463, 2,704 locations, $1,851 average, $5,004,463, 1 week.

12. "Rings," Paramount, $2,729,286, 1,560 locations, $1,750 average, $26,152,504, 3 weeks.

13. "Moana," Disney, $1,457,717, 424 locations, $3,438 average, $244,912,679, 13 weeks.

14. "I Am Not Your Negro," Magnolia Pictures, $1,258,942, 260 locations, $4,842 average, $3,493,364, 3 weeks.

15. "Everybody Loves Somebody," Lionsgate, $1,067,515, 333 locations, $3,206 average, $1,067,515, 1 week.

16. "Sing," Universal, $1,046,055, 561 locations, $1,865 average, $266,977,160, 9 weeks.

17. "Fences," Paramount, $1,032,350, 560 locations, $1,843 average, $55,379,319, 10 weeks.

18. "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," Disney, $996,014, 435 locations, $2,290 average, $528,807,482, 10 weeks.

19. "2017 Oscar Shorts," Magnolia Pictures, $783,978, 270 locations, $2,904 average, $1,824,225, 2 weeks.

20. "Moonlight," A24, $671,582, 455 locations, $1,476 average, $21,294,977, 18 weeks.

___

