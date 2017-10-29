Box office top 20: 'Jigsaw' is no. 1, Clooney film flops

This image released by Lionsgate shows Laura Vandervoort in the horror film, "Jigsaw." (Brooke Palmer/Lionsgate via AP)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Though it fell short of expectations, the eighth "Saw" film, "Jigsaw," became the latest horror release to top the North American box office with $16.6 million, according to final ticket sale figures Monday.

"Jigsaw" distributor Lionsgate also claimed the No. 2 spot with $10 million in the second week of release for "Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween."

George Clooney's "Suburbicon" flopped in its debut, coming in at ninth place with just $2.8 million despite opening on 2,046 screens.

In its first release since the Harvey Weinstein scandal began unfolding, the beleaguered Weinstein Co. feebly released a horror sequel of its own: "Amityville: The Awakening." Playing in an unusual Saturday-only engagement on just 10 screens, it grossed $742.

The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian theaters Friday through Sunday, followed by distribution studio, gross, number of theater locations, average receipts per location, total gross and number of weeks in release, as compiled Monday by comScore:

1. "Jigsaw," Lionsgate, $16,640,452, 2,941 locations, $5,658 average, $16,640,452, 1 Week.

2. "Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween," Lionsgate, $10,052,608, 2,388 locations, $4,210 average, $35,574,251, 2 Weeks.

3. "Geostorm," Warner Bros., $5,903,428, 3,246 locations, $1,819 average, $23,781,796, 2 Weeks.

4. "Happy Death Day," Universal, $5,078,685, 3,535 locations, $1,437 average, $48,374,210, 3 Weeks.

5. "Blade Runner 2049," Warner Bros., $4,117,395, 2,421 locations, $1,701 average, $81,538,180, 4 Weeks.

6. "Thank You For Your Service," Universal, $3,817,700, 2,054 locations, $1,859 average, $3,817,700, 1 Week.

7. "Only The Brave," Sony, $3,502,095, 2,577 locations, $1,359 average, $11,992,152, 2 Weeks.

8. "The Foreigner," STX Entertainment, $3,443,433, 2,505 locations, $1,375 average, $29,060,751, 3 Weeks.

9. "Suburbicon," Paramount, $2,840,246, 2,046 locations, $1,388 average, $2,840,246, 1 Week.

10. "It," Warner Bros., $2,503,338, 2,560 locations, $978 average, $323,868,540, 8 Weeks.

11. "Let There Be Light," Atlas Distribution Company, $1,729,535, 373 locations, $4,637 average, $1,729,535, 1 Week.

12. "American Made," Universal, $1,702,605, 1,558 locations, $1,093 average, $48,507,805, 5 Weeks.

13. "Victoria And Abdul," Focus Features, $1,641,515, 1,044 locations, $1,572 average, $17,741,754, 6 Weeks.

14. "Kingsman: The Golden Circle," 20th Century Fox, $1,625,354, 1,489 locations, $1,092 average, $97,314,232, 6 Weeks.

15. "Mountain Between Us, The," 20th Century Fox, $1,309,104, 2,029 locations, $645 average, $28,030,947, 4 Weeks.

16. "The Lego Ninjago Movie," Warner Bros., $1,275,301, 1,474 locations, $865 average, $56,459,051, 6 Weeks.

17. "Same Kind Of Different As Me," Pure Flix, $1,252,142, 1,238 locations, $1,011 average, $4,776,427, 2 Weeks.

18. "The Snowman," Universal, $1,212,950, 1,815 locations, $668 average, $5,799,535, 2 Weeks.

19. "My Little Pony: The Movie," Lionsgate, $1,027,701, 1,682 locations, $611 average, $20,051,709, 4 Weeks.

20. "Marshall," Open Road, $905,053, 821 locations, $1,102 average, $6,949,354, 3 Weeks.