Box Office Top 20: 'Happy Death Day' parties at No. 1

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Jessica Rothe in a scene from "Happy Death Day." (Universal Pictures via AP)

This image released by STX Entertainment shows Jackie Chan in a scene from 'The Foreigner.'

The Associated Press

Driven by younger audiences, the small-budget horror thriller "Happy Death Day" opened this weekend in the top spot at the box office with $26 million, while "Blade Runner 2049" slid into second place in its second weekend in theaters with $15.5 million.

Jackie Chan's "The Foreigner" debuted in third place with a higher than expected $13.1 million.

Rounding out the top five were "It," in fourth with $6 million, and "The Mountain Between Us," in fifth with $5.8 million.

The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian theaters Friday through Sunday, followed by distribution studio, gross, number of theater locations, average receipts per location, total gross and number of weeks in release, as compiled Monday by comScore:

1. "Happy Death Day," Universal, $26,039,025, 3,149 locations, $8,269 average, $26,039,025, 1 Week.

2. "Blade Runner 2049," Warner Bros., $15,492,244, 4,058 locations, $3,818 average, $60,970,631, 2 Weeks.

3. "The Foreigner," STX Entertainment, $13,113,024, 2,515 locations, $5,214 average, $13,113,024, 1 Week.

4. "It," Warner Bros., $6,055,633, 3,176 locations, $1,907 average, $314,935,154, 6 Weeks.

5. "The Mountain Between Us," 20th Century Fox, $5,750,951, 3,259 locations, $1,765 average, $20,603,873, 2 Weeks.

6. "American Made," Universal, $5,500,950, 3,098 locations, $1,776 average, $40,230,815, 3 Weeks.

7. "Kingsman: The Golden Circle," 20th Century Fox, $5,379,417, 2,982 locations, $1,804 average, $89,716,457, 4 Weeks.

8. "The Lego Ninjago Movie," Warner Bros., $4,316,424, 3,053 locations, $1,414 average, $51,579,113, 4 Weeks.

9. "My Little Pony: The Movie," Lionsgate, $4,111,877, 2,528 locations, $1,627 average, $15,625,311, 2 Weeks.

10. "Victoria And Abdul," Focus Features, $3,006,155, 900 locations, $3,340 average, $11,233,099, 4 Weeks.

11. "Marshall," Open Road, $3,000,805, 821 locations, $3,655 average, $3,000,805, 1 Week.

12. "Flatliners," Sony, $1,544,995, 1,983 locations, $779 average, $15,672,966, 3 Weeks.

13. "Battle Of The Sexes," Fox Searchlight, $1,338,564, 1,394 locations, $960 average, $10,352,762, 4 Weeks.

14. "MET Opera: Die Zauberflote (2017)," Fathom Events, $1,225,000, 900 locations, $1,361 average, $1,225,000, 1 Week.

15. "Professor Marston & The Wonder Women," Annapurna Pictures , $736,883, 1,229 locations, $600 average, $736,883, 1 Week.

16. "American Assassin," Lionsgate, $520,583, 820 locations, $635 average, $35,603,092, 5 Weeks.

17. "The Florida Project," A24, $368,149, 33 locations, $11,156 average, $590,957, 2 Weeks.

18. "Loving Vincent," Good Deed Entertainment, $331,602, 55 locations, $6,029 average, $750,674, 4 Weeks.

19. "The Stray," Quality Flix, $286,494, 430 locations, $666 average, $1,191,487, 2 Weeks.

20. "Til Death Do Us Part," Novus Content, $284,088, 298 locations, $953 average, $3,221,831, 3 Weeks.

Universal and Focus are owned by NBC Universal, a unit of Comcast Corp.; Sony, Columbia, Sony Screen Gems and Sony Pictures Classics are units of Sony Corp.; Paramount is owned by Viacom Inc.; Disney, Pixar and Marvel are owned by The Walt Disney Co.; Miramax is owned by Filmyard Holdings LLC; 20th Century Fox and Fox Searchlight are owned by 21st Century Fox; Warner Bros. and New Line are units of Time Warner Inc.; MGM is owned by a group of former creditors including Highland Capital, Anchorage Advisors and Carl Icahn; Lionsgate is owned by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.; IFC is owned by AMC Networks Inc.; Rogue is owned by Relativity Media LLC.