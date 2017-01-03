Box office records made as Broadway says goodbye to 2016

Revelers take part in the New Year's Eve celebration in New York's Times Square seen from the Marriott Marquis, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

The year on Broadway came to an explosive and sparkly end for theater producers as many shows recorded their best weeks ever — and not just the fresh new offerings.

Virtually every one of the 33 shows that ended the week — and year — on Sunday had reason to pop Champagne, thanks to relatively mild weather, extra performances and premium pricing. The total haul was $49,531,578 — more than $19 million more than the previous week and $6 million more than the same time last year.

Some older Broadway shows roared into 2017 with brand new reasons to smile — "Jersey Boys" recorded $1,778,189 over nine performances, the best week in the show's Broadway history, while "Chicago" pulled in $1,248,473 over nine performances, the highest grossing week in the show's 20-year history.

Disney's "The Lion King," now in its mature 19th year on Broadway, showed some bite by earning over $3 million for the first time in a single week, albeit across nine shows.

Other shows that posted their best weeks included "Something Rotten!" ($1,478,302), "Paramour" ($1,908,018), "Matilda" ($1,902,366), "A Bronx Tale" ($1,293,145) and "Waitress" ($1,331,954).

The return of "The Illusionists" earned $2,397,106 over an exhausting 17 performances, a record for the Palace Theatre and the franchise's best week ever over the past three visits.

Twenty-four shows last week earned over $1 million, led by "Hamilton," ''The Lion King" and "Wicked," which each pulled in over $3 million. Attendance for the week was 357,995, or a robust 96 percent occupancy.

The new numbers came a week after Broadway box offices failed to break any records over the Christmas holiday, despite mild weather and eye-popping hauls by huge hits like "Hamilton." Revenues, attendance and the number of shows all dipped then.

