Posted: September 21, 2017

Boston kicks off a year of US tributes to Leonard Bernstein

FILE - In this Sept. 24, 1962 file photo Leonard Bernstein leads the New York Philharmonic Orchestra in the inaugural concert in New York's new Philharmonic Hall. Bernstein would have turned 100 next year - a remembrance that’s being celebrated in the composer-conductor’s Massachusetts birthplace. The Boston Symphony Orchestra kicks off its new season Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, with a concert devoted entirely to America’s most famous maestro. (AP Photo, File)
FILE - In this Sept. 24, 1962 file photo Leonard Bernstein leads the New York Philharmonic Orchestra in the inaugural concert in New York's new Philharmonic Hall. Bernstein would have turned 100 next year - a remembrance that’s being celebrated in the composer-conductor’s Massachusetts birthplace. The Boston Symphony Orchestra kicks off its new season Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, with a concert devoted entirely to America’s most famous maestro. (AP Photo, File)

BOSTON —

Leonard Bernstein (BURN'-stine) would have turned 100 next year — a remembrance that's being celebrated in the composer-conductor's Massachusetts birthplace.

The Boston Symphony Orchestra kicks off its new season Friday with a concert devoted entirely to America's most famous maestro.

Boston Symphony music director Andris Nelsons says Bernstein influenced him as a child along with generations of other musicians worldwide.

Bernstein was born in 1918 in Lawrence, Massachusetts, and became the youngest music director ever to lead the New York Philharmonic. He's best known for his musical score for "West Side Story," the acclaimed Broadway musical which became a film in 1961.

Carnegie Hall, the New York Philharmonic and the Philadelphia Orchestra also plan tributes in October.

