Boston kicks off a year of US tributes to Leonard Bernstein

FILE - In this Sept. 24, 1962 file photo Leonard Bernstein leads the New York Philharmonic Orchestra in the inaugural concert in New York's new Philharmonic Hall. Bernstein would have turned 100 next year - a remembrance that’s being celebrated in the composer-conductor’s Massachusetts birthplace. The Boston Symphony Orchestra kicks off its new season Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, with a concert devoted entirely to America’s most famous maestro. (AP Photo, File)

Related

View Larger FILE - In this Feb. 24, 1945 file photo American-born conductor, composer, and pianist Leonard Bernstein works on a new musical score in his West side apartment in New York City. Bernstein would have turned 100 next year - a remembrance that’s being celebrated in the composer-conductor’s Massachusetts birthplace. The Boston Symphony Orchestra kicks off its new season Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, with a concert devoted entirely to America’s most famous maestro.

View Larger FILE - In this July 26, 1971 file photo conductor Leonard Bernstein tells reporters in Washington that the work he is preparing for the 1971 opening of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts is a 'labor of love.' Bernstein would have turned 100 next year - a remembrance that’s being celebrated in the composer-conductor’s Massachusetts birthplace. The Boston Symphony Orchestra kicks off its new season Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, with a concert devoted entirely to America’s most famous maestro.

View Larger FILE - In this Monday, June 5, 1972 file photo Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, center left, stands with conductor-composer Leonard Bernstein, center right, as she shields light from her eyes while looking up at the stage in the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, in Washington. Bernstein would have turned 100 next year - a remembrance that’s being celebrated in the composer-conductor’s Massachusetts birthplace. The Boston Symphony Orchestra kicks off its new season Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, with a concert devoted entirely to America’s most famous maestro.