Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: August 10, 2017

Bosnia marks 20 years since Princess Diana's visit

Comments
FILE --In this Sunday August 10,1997 file photo, Britain's Diana, Princess of Wales, right, chats with Bosnian muslim girl Mirzeta Gabelic, a 15 year-old landmine victim, in front of Mirzeta's home in Sarajevo, while Diana was on a visit to the region as part of her campaign against landmines. Bosnia is marking Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana’s visit, her last overseas tour only weeks before she died in a car crash in Paris. (AP Photo /Hidajet Delic, File)
FILE --In this Sunday August 10,1997 file photo, Britain's Diana, Princess of Wales, right, chats with Bosnian muslim girl Mirzeta Gabelic, a 15 year-old landmine victim, in front of Mirzeta's home in Sarajevo, while Diana was on a visit to the region as part of her campaign against landmines. Bosnia is marking Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana’s visit, her last overseas tour only weeks before she died in a car crash in Paris. (AP Photo /Hidajet Delic, File)

Related

View Larger
Bosnia marks 20 years since Princess Diana's visit
FILE- In this Aug. 9, 1997 file photo, Lady Diana, Princess of Wales, right, accompany Nevresa Bradaric, mother of one of the many victims of land mines Malic Bradaric, during her visit to the village of Klokotnica, 60 kms northwest of Tuzla, Bosnia. Bosnia is marking Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana’s visit, her last overseas tour only weeks before she died in a car crash in Paris.

The Associated Press

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina —

Bosnia is marking the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana's visit, her last overseas tour only weeks before she died in a car crash in Paris.

Her crusade against land mines led to the three-day Bosnia visit starting Aug. 9, 1997, to meet victims of mine blasts and rehabilitation specialists.

Diana's trip coincided with news of her romance with millionaire Dodi al Fayed.

Three weeks later, both Diana and Dodi were dead when their driver lost control of his car as they were pursued by photographers through Paris.

British Ambassador to Bosnia Edward Ferguson said during a commemoration ceremony in Sarajevo on Thursday that Diana would be saddened by the fact that mines still kill people in Bosnia, which was engulfed in a bloody war in the 1990s.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation