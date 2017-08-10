Bosnia marks 20 years since Princess Diana's visit

FILE --In this Sunday August 10,1997 file photo, Britain's Diana, Princess of Wales, right, chats with Bosnian muslim girl Mirzeta Gabelic, a 15 year-old landmine victim, in front of Mirzeta's home in Sarajevo, while Diana was on a visit to the region as part of her campaign against landmines. Bosnia is marking Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana’s visit, her last overseas tour only weeks before she died in a car crash in Paris. (AP Photo /Hidajet Delic, File)

FILE- In this Aug. 9, 1997 file photo, Lady Diana, Princess of Wales, right, accompany Nevresa Bradaric, mother of one of the many victims of land mines Malic Bradaric, during her visit to the village of Klokotnica, 60 kms northwest of Tuzla, Bosnia. Bosnia is marking Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana's visit, her last overseas tour only weeks before she died in a car crash in Paris.

The Associated Press