Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

CLOSINGS

Atlanta Metro Real-Time School and Business Closings

Posted: December 09, 2017

Bono tells paper he takes tax probe 'incredibly seriously'

Comments
FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017 file photo, singer Bono, from the band U2, performs on stage in Trafalgar Square ahead of the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards, in London. Bono says he takes the investigation into his business arrangements
FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017 file photo, singer Bono, from the band U2, performs on stage in Trafalgar Square ahead of the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards, in London. Bono says he takes the investigation into his business arrangements "incredibly seriously" and wants them to be transparent. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

BERLIN —

U2 frontman Bono says he takes the investigation into his business arrangements "incredibly seriously" and wants them to be transparent.

Bono was named in the "Paradise Papers " leaks that detailed the offshore tax arrangements of numerous high-profile individuals.

The documents obtained by German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung showed the rocker, whose real name is Paul Hewson, to have been a stakeholder in a company based in low-tax Malta that owned a shopping mall in Lithuania.

Anti-poverty campaigner Bono told the newspaper in an interview published Saturday that once the investigation into the matter is complete, "I will be the first to report on all the details."

The paper quoted Bono saying he wants fans to know: "Should anything fishy have happened, I would be at least as angry as they would."

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation