It's the epic matchup you've been waiting for, bright eyes: Bonnie Tyler's "Total Eclipse of the Heart" and a real-life total solar eclipse.

According to Time, Tyler, backed by DNCE, will perform the iconic 1983 song aboard Royal Caribbean's Total Eclipse Cruise during Monday's Great American Eclipse. The cruise aboard the Oasis of the Seas leaves Orlando, Florida, on Sunday and will head to the Caribbean.

"Bonnie Tyler was a natural choice for this once-in-a-lifetime moment," Royal Caribbean President and CEO Michael Bayley said, Time reported.

