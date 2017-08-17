Now Playing
Posted: August 17, 2017

Bonnie Tyler to sing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' on cruise during solar eclipse

NAAS, IRELAND - JULY 30: Bonnie Tyler performs on stage at Punchestown Music Festival at Punchestown Racecourse on July 30, 2017 in Naas, Ireland. (Photo by Debbie Hickey/Getty Images)
Debbie Hickey/Getty Images
NAAS, IRELAND - JULY 30: Bonnie Tyler performs on stage at Punchestown Music Festival at Punchestown Racecourse on July 30, 2017 in Naas, Ireland. (Photo by Debbie Hickey/Getty Images)

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

ORLANDO, Fla. —

It's the epic matchup you've been waiting for, bright eyes: Bonnie Tyler's "Total Eclipse of the Heart" and a real-life total solar eclipse.

According to Time, Tyler, backed by DNCE, will perform the iconic 1983 song aboard Royal Caribbean's Total Eclipse Cruise during Monday's Great American Eclipse. The cruise aboard the Oasis of the Seas leaves Orlando, Florida, on Sunday and will head to the Caribbean.

"Bonnie Tyler was a natural choice for this once-in-a-lifetime moment," Royal Caribbean President and CEO Michael Bayley said, Time reported.

