Posted: October 07, 2017

Bloom resigns as lawyer for embattled movie mogul Weinstein

FILE - In this April 28, 2017 file photo, Harvey Weinstein attends the
FILE - In this April 28, 2017 file photo, Harvey Weinstein attends the "Reservoir Dogs" 25th anniversary screening during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival in New York. Attorney Lisa Bloom says she is no longer representing Weinstein as he confronts sexual harassment allegations. Bloom posted Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, on Twitter that she has resigned as an adviser to Weinstein. She added that he and his board of directors are, quote, "moving toward an agreement. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)


FILE - In this July 10, 2017 file photo, attorney Lisa Bloom stands outside a courthouse in downtown Los Angeles. Bloom says she is no longer representing movie mogul Harvey Weinstein as he confronts sexual harassment allegations. Bloom posted Saturday, Oct. 7, on Twitter that she has resigned as an adviser to Weinstein. She added that he and his board of directors are, quote, 'moving toward an agreement.

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES —

Attorney Lisa Bloom says she is no longer representing movie mogul Harvey Weinstein as he confronts sexual harassment allegations.

Bloom posted on Twitter that she has resigned as an adviser to Weinstein. She added that he and his board of directors are "moving toward an agreement."

Bloom didn't immediately respond to an email request for further comment. She previously has represented victims of sexual harassment and assault and her work with Weinstein drew fierce criticism online.

Charles Harder, another attorney representing Weinstein, didn't immediately reply to a request for comment.

The allegations of sexual misconduct against Weinstein were detailed in a report this week by The New York Times. Weinstein is on indefinite leave from the company he co-founded while it conducts an investigation into the allegations.

