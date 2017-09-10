Now Playing
HURRICANE IRMA:

LIVE updates on the latest of the storm 

Closings

Hurricane Irma Impact School Closings

Posted: September 10, 2017

'Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson' composer, lyricist dies at 41

FILE - In this June 6, 2016 file photo, Michael Friedman attends the 2016 Public Theater Gala Benefit
FILE - In this June 6, 2016 file photo, Michael Friedman attends the 2016 Public Theater Gala Benefit "United States of Shakespeare" in New York. Friedman, an Obie-winning composer and lyricist known for Broadway musicals “Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson” and “Love’s Labour’s Lost,” died, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, of complications related to HIV/AIDS. He was 41. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES —

Michael Friedman, an Obie-winning composer and lyricist known for the musicals "Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson" and "Love's Labour's Lost," has died. He was 41.

Public Theater Artistic Director Oskar Eustis and Executive Director Patrick Willingham say Friedman passed away Saturday of complications related to HIV/AIDS in New York.

Friedman's best-known work is the rock musical "Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson" which imagines the seventh president of the United States as an emo rock star. First performed in 2008, "Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson" opened on Broadway in September 2010 and closed in January 2011 after 120 performances.

Friedman was a co-founder of The Civilians and artist-in-residence and director of Public Forum at The Public Theater.

Eustis said in a statement that Friedman was one of the most brilliant, multi-talented theater artists of our time.

