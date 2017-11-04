Blake Shelton Live: ‘Somebody drove their truck into my house’

Kevin Winter

Country singer Blake Shelton revealed that a truck rolled into the front of his Oklahoma home Friday morning.

By Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

“This is a weird moment for me,” country music star Blake Shelton said while promoting his new album during a nationally televised interview Friday morning. “I’m talking about ‘Texoma Shore’ and I made the album at my lake house, and I just got a phone call.

Somebody drove their truck through the front of my lake house,” he said.

Shelton’s said his house is on Lake Texoma in Oklahoma. He was in New York City on Friday to appear on “Live With Kelly and Ryan.”

After some small talk, Shelton mentioned the truck crashing into his home, which also doubles as a studio. He even made light of it, since there have been no reports of injuries. However, Shelton wondered if the crash was a bad omen.

“So if this album doesn’t hit, then that’s bad luck,” he said.

The crash was an accident, Shelton told his hosts, but he was still perplexed.

“There's a truck sticking out of the front of my freaking house. I gotta sell some records.”

According to Marshall County Water employee Eric Bridgeman, who was working next door, the accident happened around 9:30 a.m. Friday, KTEN reported.

A man who worked for Allison Landscape and Pool Company came to Shelton's house and was trying to get through the gate,” KTEN reported. That's when Bridgeman said he heard a loud crash.

The pool company's truck had rolled into the gate and crashed through the front wall of the house with no one behind the wheel. KTEN reported.

“He made every effort ... I mean, the door was open on the truck and he was running as fast as he could,” Bridgeman told KTEN. “Honestly, if there was anything I could have done to help him, I would have, and I know my buddy would have.”