Blake Lively hurt during production of 'The Rhythm Section'

FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2017 file photo, Blake Lively poses for a portrait in New York to promote her latest film, "All I See Is You," where she plays a blind woman who regains her sight. Production has been halted on the action-thriller film "The Rhythm Section" after actress Lively was injured on set. Producers said in a statement Monday, Dec. 4, that Lively hurt her hand while performing an action sequence. Filming was temporarily suspended. Producers said it would resume as soon as possible. (Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES
—
Production has been halted on the action-thriller film "The Rhythm Section" after actress Blake Lively was injured on set.
Producers said in a statement Monday that Lively hurt her hand while performing an action sequence. Filming was temporarily suspended. Producers said it would resume as soon as possible.
Lively plays a woman seeking revenge after her family is killed in a plane crash. Jude Law also stars. The adaptation of the Mark Burnell novel is set for release in 2019.
